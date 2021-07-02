Prosecutor: Detectives Nab Accused Passaic Dealer, Companion With Coke In Garfield Taxi Stop

A drug-dealing cab driver from Passaic and a companion from Paterson were jailed following a traffic stop in Garfield, authorities said.

Hector J. Torres-Duran, 27, was selling cocaine in Bergen and Passaic counties when Narcotics Task Force detectives targeted him in early May, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

He’d sold some in Garfield before the investigators stopped a cab he was driving on Jewel Street near Outwater Lane on Wednesday, Musella said.

They arrested him and a companion, Stalin M. Tavarez, who turns 30 on Saturday, after finding nearly a half-ounce of the drug in the vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Records show Torres-Duran was arrested in Clifton in October 2019 after police said he’d been going car-to-car on a bicycle, burglarizing them.

SEE: Clifton Police Chase Down Bike-Riding Pre-Dawn Burglary Suspect From Passaic

Both Torres-Duran and Tavarez were sent on drug charges to the Bergen County Jail before a Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack released them hours later.

Musella thanked Garfield police for their assistance.

