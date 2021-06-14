Prosecutor: Clifton Man Sexually Assaulted Child, 14

Contact Us
Javier Beristain
Javier Beristain Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Clifton man was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child, authorities said Monday.

Javier Beristain, 33, was arrested after the child “disclosed being sexually assaulted” by him at a residence in Clifton, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Detectives from Valdes’s Special Victims Unit interviewed the victim and multiple witnesses, the prosecutor said.

Beristain is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

He remained free pending a hearing scheduled for this Wednesday in Paterson.

