Prosecutor: Bergen Retiree Trafficked Child Porn, Posed As Child For Online Sex Chats With Kids

He called himself “Brady Johnson” and said he was as old as the underage friends he made online.

Douglas Hoehn, a 74-year-old retired college professor from Wyckoff, can’t reach any minors from the Bergen County Jail, where he remained while authorities searched for other possible victims.

Hoehn was taken into custody during a warranted raid of his home just off Wyckoff Avenue near the north end of Goffle Brook on Wednesday, May 4, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of his Cyber Crimes Unit found that Hoehn “used the Internet to view, download, possess, and distribute files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit pubescent children,” Musella said.

“In addition, detectives uncovered multiple fraudulent ID cards and also discovered that Hoehn assumed the identity of a child on the Internet while having online conversations with others,” the prosecutor said.

Hoehn is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, child endangerment and wrongful impersonation.

He remains jailed while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella, meanwhile, asked that any parent or guardian “who determines that their child received inappropriate communications from social media accounts” with the name "Brady Johnson" immediately contact his office’s tips line: (201) 226-5532.

He also thanked Wyckoff police for their help, as did the same for their colleagues from Lyndhurst, Saddle Brook and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office who all participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.