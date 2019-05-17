Prosecutor: Alpine Family's Longtime Fort Lee Nanny Stole $37G From Them

A 26-year-old nanny from Fort Lee is accused of stealing nearly $37,000 from the Alpine family she was working for, said authorities who charged her.

An Alpine resident last November told police that Gabriella Durso, the family's longtime nanny, may have been stealing from them using their credit cards and checkbook, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

An investigation found that Durso, a freelance marketer, forged more than 60 checks belonging to the family and deposited them into her personal bank account in Summer 2018, the prosecutor said.

Durso also used a victim’s credit card without authorization to buy personal items on multiple occasions.

The former babysitter in total stole $37,000 from the family, Calo said.

Durso was arrested at her Fort Lee home and charged with theft by deception, unauthorized use of credit cards, forgery and uttering, the prosecutor said. A first court appearance was scheduled for May 29.

