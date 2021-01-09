Prosecutor: 900 Images Found On Phone Of Man Who Took 'Upskirt' Pics In Edgewater Supermarket

A man who was grabbed by customers while taking "upskirt" photos of an underage girl in an Edgewater supermarket had amassed nearly 900 child porn files, Bergen County's prosecutor said.

Borough officers had arrested David Chapinski, 41, of Somerset after they said he was spotted taking cellphone photos beneath the skirt of a girl on a checkout line at the Mitsuawa Market on River Road in late July.

Several good Samaritans grabbed and held onto Chapinski that day until police arrived, Detective Sgt. Teddy Wetklow told Daily Voice at the time. READ MORE….

Chapinski spent eight days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge released him, with conditions, pending trial on charges of invasion of privacy, debauching the morals of a child and harassment, records show.

Meanwhile, Edgewater police referred the case to detectives with Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Cyber Crimes Unit.

Investigators who examined Chapinski’s phone found that he "used the Internet to view, download, and possess more than 900 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the prosecutor said Wednesday.

They arrested him on charges of production and possession of child pornography and sent him back to the Bergen County Jail. Chapinski remained there Wednesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Formerly of Bergen County, Chapinski had been was an instructor in the Department of Economics, Finance and Global Business at William Paterson University in Wayne, according to his online profile.

He most recently worked as a warehouse supervisor, Musella said.

Records show a previous arrest for similar offenses.

A voyeuristic product of the Internet, "upskirting" is a cottage industry so prevalent that some states had to pass laws to address it. Millions of photos have been posted on countless sites devoted to them alone.

"Upskirters" will position their cell phones in variety of places -- sometimes beneath stairways or venue seats.

