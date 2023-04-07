Proposed Improvements To Parkway Exits Could Make Trip To Jersey Shore Better

A trip to the Jersey Shore might be a little less stressful by the end of this decade.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is proposing a series of improvements on the Garden State Parkway from Milepost 80 to Milepost 83 in Ocean County. The project would go through Beachwood, South Toms River, Berkeley Township and Toms River.

The project includes the addition of two ramps at the Garden State Parkway and I-80, and ultimately seeks to improve safety and reduce congestion. Currently, the crash history in that area is above the statewide average, according to the NJTA.

The corridor was originally constructed in the 1950s and, according to the NJTA, there are various issues with the roadways that do not meet current standards.

The project is currently in a preliminary design phase, but is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The NJTA expects construction to begin in late 2025 and to last four years.

The NJTA is accepting comments and questions on the proposal until Thursday, April 13. Feedback can be emailed to GSP80to83@njta.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.