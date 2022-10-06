Probe Continuing Into Death Of Beloved Hawthorne Widow Struck While Walking Dog: Authorities

Nearly two weeks after a popular 67-year-old Hawthorne widow was struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle while walking her dog, authorities suddenly announced that they were continuing an investigation into her death.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James Knepper didn’t explain why they're now officially acknowledging -- while providing some details of -- the Sept. 24 death of Bonnie Siebert in a joint release issued on Thursday, Oct. 6.

A Glen Rock native, Siebert had lost her husband of 32 years, Robert “Bob” Siebert, just this past January. She'd had affection and companionship from her beloved West Highland White Terrier, Bridgette.

Sieber was walking Bridgette on Metro Vista Drive around 1 p.m. Sept. 23 when a 2018 BMW driven by a 76-year-old woman, also from Hawthorne, suddenly mounted the curb, the release issued by Valdes and Knepper says.

The vehicle “struck several stationary items” before hitting Siebert, it says.

She was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver was also taken St. Joe's and treated for minor injuries, the release says. Valdes ordinarily identifies drivers in such instances, but not this time.

Bridgette apparently wasn’t injured.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing," Thursday's release says. "More information will be released once it becomes available."

Bonnie Ann Marie Siebert was a clinical research specialist by trade, but became widely known as a gentle and giving soul.

She gave freely of her time to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and had recently begun volunteering at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood and with Power Ponies Therapy in Mahwah.

She “had a life-long passion of traveling to Europe, especially France and Italy,” taking annual trips with her late husband, according to her obituary.

Siebert “spoke French fluently and was a member of multiple French clubs to share her love of the language,” it recalls. “She was a skilled piano player and an excellent chef.”

“When Bonnie and I met on an online French course I knew I had met someone very special,” wrote Mariel Bossert, one of several people to leave heartfelt online tributes. “We immediately shared our love of piano playing, especially the music of Chopin, our love of travel, and our need to volunteer to help those in need.

“When Bonnie and Bridgitte visited me last month at my home near Boston, we spoke about traveling together,” Bossert added. “We indulged in delicious French pastries that she brought and we planned to continue our weekly ZOOM conversations in French. I will miss her dearly. Her beautiful spirit will remain with me always.”

“She was lovely to work with and had an aura of gentleness around her,” a co-worker wrote.

“I will really miss her gentle soul,” another added.

A memorial Mass for Siebert was celebrated this past Tuesday at St. Catharine R.C. Church in Glen Rock. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home in Hawthorne handled the arrangements.

OBITUARY: Bonnie Ann Marie Siebert

Memorial donations can be made in Bonnie Siebert’s name to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

