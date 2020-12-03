Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case Reported In Garfield

Another presumptive case of coronavirus emerged in Bergen County, this time in Garfield, authorities said.

The case brings the county total to 14 and state total to 30 as of Thursday evening.

Six cases presumptive positive cases in the state were announced by state health officials.

The news comes after Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announced the indefinite closure of schools across all of the county's 75 municipalities beginning at 3 p.m. Friday.

"Our public health and city officials are working together to keep our residents safe and informed," Garfield Mayor Richard Rigoglioso said.

"We take the COVID-19 virus very seriously.

"The #1 thing residents can do now is to utilize good hygiene practices and heed public advice from our expert officials to keep from getting sick and stay home if you are sick."

