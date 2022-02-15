Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: GHASTLY BERGEN CRASH: Driver, 22, Ejected Through Moonroof, Debris Field Covers 500 Feet
News

Pre-Dawn Fire Destroys Paterson Multi-Family Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
142 Lafayette Street, Paterson
142 Lafayette Street, Paterson Photo Credit: Bill Tompkins (BT Fire Photos)

A fast-moving predawn fire destroyed a dilapidated Paterson multi-family home.

The Lafayette Street blaze broke out shortly after 5:30 a.m. and quickly raced through the 2½-story wood-frame house.

The Silk City's bravest were forced to go defensive amid frigid temperatures and wind gusts as the blaze went to a second alarm.

They kept it from spreading, however -- knocking the bulk of the fire down by 6:50 a.m. and having it officially under control by 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

You can find an extensive gallery of photos from this and many other fires dating back more than 45 years atBTFirePhotos

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.