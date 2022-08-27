Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Pre-Dawn Fire Destroys Lodi Home

Jerry DeMarco
The fire ignited out back of the Blueridge Road home in Lodi and spread quickly.
The fire ignited out back of the Blueridge Road home in Lodi and spread quickly.

Fire engulfed a home in Lodi overnight.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which apparently was ignited outside the rear of the 2½-story home on Blueridge Road shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Firefighters were forced into an exterior attack as flames quickly spread through the house, collapsing the roof.

They were also hampered by early water issues.

Even after the bulk of the blaze was knocked down, they were dousing flames past daybreak.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Carlstadt, Elmwood Park, Garfield, Hasbrouck Heights, Maywood, Rochelle Park, Wallington and Wood-Ridge.

The Lodi Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating the cause.

PHOTOS: Damien Danis 

