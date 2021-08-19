Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Pre-Dawn Car Burglar Nabbed By Franklin Lakes Police

Pre-Dawn Car Burglar Nabbed By Franklin Lakes Police

Franklin Lakes police
Franklin Lakes police Photo Credit: Franklin Lakes PD

Franklin Lakes police picked off a vehicle burglar from Massachusetts before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

The driver of a Mercedes sedan parked in front of a home on Iron Latch Road cut the lights as Officer Matthew Garrison approached shortly before 1:30 a.m., Capt. Robert Lyon said.

Sgt. Donald Wilson and Officer Nicole Tani joined Garrison as a man wearing a full face mask – later identified as Yesmani Santiago, 19, of Methuen -- emerged from the driveway, Lyon said.

Santiago, who’d just burglarized a BMW, bolted when he saw them, the captain said.

He was quickly seized and taken into custody, however.

Police took Santiago to headquarters along with another adult and a juvenile who were in the car, the captain said.

They charged Santiago with burglary, trespassing, resisting arrest and obstruction.

Possible charges against the other two were pending.

Meanwhile, Lyon urged owners to lock their vehicles and take their fobs no matter where they park or for how long. Vehicle theft and burglary is a crime of opportunity: If yours is locked, criminals will move on to the next.

Want to see how fast it can happen?

CLICK HERE: Gone In 30 Seconds: Here's How Car Thieves Steal Unlocked Vehicles In Bergen, Elsewhere

