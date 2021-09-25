Pre-Dawn Blaze Damages Ski Slope At American Dream Mega Mall

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a smoky blaze that severely damaged the ski slope at the American Dream mega mall in East Rutherford before dawn Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the electrical fire, which broke out in the roof around 4:15 a.m. inside the Big SNOW ski slope and went to three alarms for coverage.

Responders said the situation at the 16-story ski slope just off the NJ Turnpike was similar to battling a high-rise fire. They pointed to heavy-duty air conditioning units that maintain temperatures inside the slope at 28 degrees.

Having knocked the bulk of the blaze down by 6 a.m., firefighters opened the roof to check for flame pockets.

"They are actually starting to tear the roof up," one said around mid-morning. "They started bringing heavy equipment in."

Fire at the Big SNOW ski slope at the American Dream Mall in the Meadowlands of East Rutherford. DAILY VOICE

Colleagues from Carlstadt, East Rutherford, Lyndhurst, Secaucus, Mahwah, Moonachie, Wallington, Wood Ridge and Jersey City joined members of the Meadowlands Fire Department either at the scene or in coverage.

According to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez:

“The fire at the American Dream was reported at 4:15 a.m. inside the Big Snow ski slope. The fire was contained to the top of the ski slope and several area fire departments responded to extinguish the fire. The building was unoccupied at the time and there are no injuries reported. Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire has been deemed nonsuspicious at this time.”

Responders included members of Mahwah Res1cue, which posted these photos. Mahwah Res1cue

A notice on the Big SNOW American Dream site Saturday morning read:

"Please note that Big SNOW will be closed today, Saturday September 25th. We apologize for this inconvenience and any disappointment this unexpected closure may cause for those guests who were planning to visit today. If you had a pre-purchased reservation, we will be refunding your order. We look forward to welcoming you back to Big SNOW soon. Please contact info@bigsnowad.com with any additional questions."

"It sounded worse than it was," one firefighter said. Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

