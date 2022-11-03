Powerball Yields 3 NJ Millionaires, Jackpot Rolls To $1.5B

Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Wednesday, Nov. 2, Powerball game.

Those tickets were worth $1 million.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play multiplier, doubling the prize to $2 million.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Monmouth County ($2,000,000): Raceway Matawan, 3961 Route 516 and Higgins Rd., Matawan;

Bergen County ($1,000,000): The Market at Saddle Brook, 487 Fairlawn Pkwy., Saddle Brook; and,

Middlesex County ($1,000,000): Wawa #8406, 580 US Highway 1, Edison.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 2, drawing were: 02, 11, 22, 35 and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, Nov. 2, drawing were: 20, 34, 37, 57, and 67. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 26.

