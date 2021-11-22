Powerball Winner Worth $10K Sold In North Jersey

A ticket from the Friday, Nov. 19 Powerball drawing good for $10,000 was sold in North Jersey.

The ticket was sold at Montvale Snack Shop, located at 108 Spring Valley Road in Montvale (Bergen County).

The winning numbers were 05, 23, 52, 53, and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 18, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 05.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, six players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $2,500.

Moreover, 19,140 other New Jersey players took home $106,264 in prizes ranging from $2 to $1,000.

