Northern Valley Daily Voice
Powerball Tickets Sold In Bergen, Morris Counties

Cecilia Levine
The tickets were sold at the QuickChek on Route 46 in Lodi and Boonton Liquor Locker. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Four New Jersey Lottery tickets won the third-tier Powerball prize from Saturday's drawing.

The tickets are each good for $50,000 and were sold in Bergen, Morris, Salem and Cape May counties.

The winning numbers were 20, 24, 38, 56 and 68 . The Red Power Ball number was 18 .  The Multiplier number was 02 .

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Quick Chek #137, 116 Route 46 East, Lodi;
  • Cape May County: Glick’s Corner Café & Deli, 1270 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House;
  • Morris County: Boonton Liquor Locker, 119 Hawkins Place, Boonton; and
  • Salem County: Sunoco, 327 Slapes Corner Rd., Carneys Point.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $343 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10:59 p.m.

