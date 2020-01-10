Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Powerball Tickets Good For $50K Sold At 2 North Jersey Delis

Cecilia Levine
Mar's Deli & Liquors in Jersey City. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of third-tier prizewinning tickets from Wednesday's Powerball drawing were sold at North Jersey delis.

The winning numbers from Wednesday's Powerball were 14, 18, 36, 49, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 18 and the Multiplier number was 02.

The tickets each win the $50,000 prize.

The tickets were sold at Deli Inc., on Frelinghuysen in Newark, and Mar's Deli & Liquors in Jersey City.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $43 million for the next drawing held Saturday, at 10:59 p.m.

