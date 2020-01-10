Powerball Tickets Good For $50K Sold At 2 North Jersey Delis

A pair of third-tier prizewinning tickets from Wednesday's Powerball drawing were sold at North Jersey delis.

The winning numbers from Wednesday's Powerball were 14, 18, 36, 49, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 18 and the Multiplier number was 02.

The tickets each win the $50,000 prize.

The tickets were sold at Deli Inc., on Frelinghuysen in Newark, and Mar's Deli & Liquors in Jersey City.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $43 million for the next drawing held Saturday, at 10:59 p.m.

