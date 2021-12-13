Powerball Tickets Good For $50K, $100K Sold In NJ

Two lucky Powerball tickets winning $50,000 and $100,000 were sold in New Jersey.

The tickets were from the Saturday, Dec. 11 drawing.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 11, drawing were: 03, 25, 44, 53, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County ($100,000): Metro Wine & Liquors, 89 Route 17 South, East Rutherford; and,

Gloucester County ($50,000): Dollar Dream, 532 Glassboro Rd., Woodbury Heights.

More than 38,900 New Jersey players took home an estimated $198,913 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $320,000,000 for the Monday, December 13, drawing.

Double Play Results

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets. The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, December 11, drawing were: 10, 20, 28, 46, and 62. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 25.

