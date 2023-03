A trip to a Hudson County bodega ended with one lucky person winning a $50,000 Powerball ticket.

The third-tier prizewinning ticket sold at Palm Grove Food Plaza in Union City matched four of the five numbers drawn and the Powerball number in the drawing held on Monday, March 27.

The winning numbers were: 19, 26, 36, 43, and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 14.

The next drawing is Wednesday, March 29.

