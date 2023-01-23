Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold At North Jersey ACME Store

A second-tier prizewinning Powerball ticket was sold at a North Jersey ACME store.

The ticket from the Saturday, Jan. 21 drawing was sold at the ACME at Port Imperial in West New York, winning $50,000.

The winning numbers were: 05, 14, 19, 46, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 22. The Power Play was 4X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $502 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, Jan. 23, at 10:59 p.m.

Double Play Results: The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets. The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Jan. 21, drawing were: 01, 08, 32, 37 and 64. The Double Play Ball number was 16.

