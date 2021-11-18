Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold At NJ QuickChek

A Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in North Jersey.

The third-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at the Quick Chek at 1090 Stuyvesant Ave., in Union.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 17, drawing were: 03, 16, 48, 52, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 01. The Power Play was 3X.

More than 20,870 New Jersey players took home an estimated $122,437 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $205 million for the Saturday, Nov. 20, drawing.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets. The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, Nov. 17, drawing were: 32, 44, 46, 55, and 68. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 22.

