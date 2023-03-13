Contact Us
Powerball Lottery Player Wins $100K With Jackpocket App

Jon Craig
Jackpocket/Utopia Deli on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt
Jackpocket/Utopia Deli on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn Saturday, March 11, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. 

That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, doubling the prize to $100,000. 

The winning ticket was sold using the Jackpocket app via 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt in Passaic County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, March 11, drawing were: 11, 20, 33, 43, and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 24. The Power Play was 2X. 

