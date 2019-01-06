Pot Dispensaries Banned In Lyndhurst

Lyndhurst has joined the municipalities in New Jersey that have banned any type of marijuana dispensary.

"We are very pleased to have this ordinance," township police Detective Vincent Auteri said. "For our township to allow marijuana dispensaries would be counterintuitive to all the drug awareness and substance abuse programs we provide.

"The Mayor and Board of Commissioners, with guidance from the Lyndhurst Municipal Alliance, is sending the right message, which is that our community is focusing on health and safety and not money," Auteri said.

The governing body agreed that pot dispensaries “raise special concerns for health, safety, security, and location” in town.

To allow one anywhere in Lyndhurst would put it within a quarter-mile of a school, a place of worship, the recreational fields, playgrounds, or in the business, residential or redevelopment zones,” the ordinance amending the township zoning code says.

“There is no area of the Township of Lyndhurst which can house a business growing, cultivating, processing, storing, transporting, or selling of recreational and/or medicinal marijuana, its derivatives or agents, and paraphernalia that facilitates the use of marijuana,” it says.

Penalties under the ordinance include prison terms of up to 90 days, fines of up to $2,000 and community service, at the discretion of a municipal judge.

