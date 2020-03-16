POSTPONED: Bergen County Shutdown Starts Saturday

UPDATE : The morning after announcing a new executive order closing malls and non-essential business in Bergen County, officials said the implementation of it would be postponed until Saturday at 8 a.m.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco in a tense meeting Monday evening said the executive order - that also banned groups of four or more people from congregating in public -- would go into effect Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Hours later, Bergen County spokesman Michael Pagan in an email announced the implementation of the order would begin 8 a.m. Saturday -- noting that aspects of it will remain in effect.

The delay is "in order to provide additional clarity and to be in conjunction with state government," Pagan said. No further information was provided.

The extreme order hadn't been reviewed by state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal when Tedesco announced it Monday.

"The restrictions I'm putting in place are to protect you, the people of Bergen County," Tedesco said at Monday evening's briefing. "The people that visit here, the people that work here."

Come Saturday at 8 a.m., banks, grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and law firms with ongoing trials will remain open.

Wholesale stores such as BJ's and Costco can only sell items sold in supermarkets, in a move modeled after Bergen County Blue Laws -- something residents are already familiar with.

No more than 50 people will be allowed in stores at a time, though Tedesco said a system for effecting this is still in the works.

Parks remain open for passive recreation, but no organized activity will be allowed.

Gas stations will be open as long as they adhere to guidelines put forth by the CDC, and auto repair shops may remain open as long as they're attached to gas stations, the county executive said.

"This is about saving lives," Tedesco said. "If you want to put money over someone's life then shame on you.

"If I don't do something now, more people are gonna die."

New Jersey's first drive-thru coronavirus testing facility was expected to open at Bergen County Community College by Friday. Tedesco asked all health professionals who are interested in volunteering to email bcvolunteer@co.bergen.nj.us .

County government offices will close to the public Tuesday morning but operations will continue.

The executive order also mandates the following:

All construction activities will cease and all offices, malls, dance facilities, dental offices (other than for emergencies) will close immediately

No utility road work or road opening permits unless emergency situation

No utility meter readers that need to go into building

No roadway solicitation for charitable or other reasons even if previously granted a permit

Golf can remain open solely for golfers to walk. All clubhouses, restaurants, etc. related to golf course must close.

All schools across the state were closed indefinitely.

