Possible Coronavirus Exposure Warning Linked To Passaic County Adult Day Care Center

Paterson health officials on Thursday urged anyone who visited an adult day care center in Haledon within the past two weeks to contact their local health department because of potential coronavirus exposure.

The warning applies to all senior or adult city residents who visited the Diamond Years Adult Day Care on Clifton Street during the last two weeks in March or on Wednesday.

Those who live in Paterson, Totowa, North Haledon, Prospect Park or Hawthorne are asked to contact the city of Paterson Division of Health at (973) 321-1277 .

Leave a message with your name and phone number and a Paterson Strike Team member will get back to you, health officials said.

