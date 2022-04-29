Port Authority Officer Charged With Filing Bogus Medical Reports To Collect Paid Leave

A 13-year Port Authority police veteran illegally milked a paid medical leave by submitting bogus records, authorities charged.

Marie Paz, 43, was charged with two counts of forgery before being released pending a May 13 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Paz, of Woodhaven, Queens, "submitted falsified medical records to her employer to receive additional paid medical leave," Suarez said on Friday, April 29.

The prosecutor credited her office's Public Integrity Unit and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's Office of Inspector General with the investigation and arrest.

Paz was graduated from the police academy in 2009, records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.