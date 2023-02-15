Popular Parachute Ride At Six Flags Great Adventure Is Closing And Park Goers Are Not Happy

One of the last remaining amusement parachute rides of its kind in the United States for years was enjoyed by park goers at Six Flags Great Adventure.

But now, it's closing, and park goers are not happy about it.

The Jackson amusement park took to the comment section on Instagram after its account became flooded with comments asking if the rumors about "The Parachute Training Center: Edwards AFB Jump Tower."

"Parachutes will be removed from the park," the comment reads. "As we plan for future growth, we sometimes identify rides that have reached the end of their useful life and retiring these rides makes way for future new thrills for our guests."

A fact sheet about the ride calls it a "family thrill ride," noting its forerunner was the Parachute Jump at Coney Island. The ride would lift riders nearly 250 feet into the air and then lower them back down at 25 feet per second.

According to the American Amusement Park Museum co-owner Jacqueline Dennison, the parachute ride was one of America's last. Certainly the only massive one, with only kiddie-sized parachute rides remaining.

Instagram users expressed disappointment.

"Let me be calm and state my feelings," particularly angry person said. You take out The Chiller for technical issues, I understood. (It should still come back.) Then countless flat rides including Spinnaker, Spinmeister, Musik Express, Flying Wave, Space Shuttle, Riptide, Stuntman’s Free-fall, Evolution, Chaos, Etc. THAT aggravated me.

"Then you demolish The Great American Scream Machine. The legendary coaster that SAVED YOUR PARK from bankruptcy following the a spike in crime and incidents with Lightnin’ Loops and the Haunted Castle. I’m disappointed. THEN you demolish Rolling Thunder. Shameful. NOW you want to demolish the Parachute Tower? There is no excuse. Old rides are refurbished and rehabbed all over the world. DEMOLISHING IS NOT THE ANSWER. I understand The Chiller, but everything else is inexcusable."

"It was a great family ride," another said. "It was a 'big' ride that little kids could go on."

"Please keep the tower or reuse it for something," said another. "It’s a piece of our skyline I would dearly miss."

"Keep taking away the soul of this park," a third added.

