Popular Jersey Shore Beach Towns Limit Passes Due To Crowds

Two Jersey Shore beach towns are limiting the number of beach passes due to crowds.

Belmar is capping the passes sold at 7,500 and Manasquan is limiting them to 1,000 per day on weekends, for any type of pass. Both were in effect as of Saturday.

The new Belmar policy will "fluctuate to a lower number" depending on how many seasonal badge holders are on beaches and the tides on any given day, the borough's office of emergency management said.

Certain Manasquan beaches will close for further access after they reach capacity, Council President Mike Mangan said. Parking lots will close, too, he said. Signs in the town will let arriving beachgoers know if sales for the day have bee halted.

In Long Branch, which closed early last weekend due to overcrowding, beaches will close earlier, and beachgoers won't be able to use the VIPLY app to buy passes, once they hit capacity.

