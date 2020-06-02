Popular Greek Restaurants Merge In Englewood

Two popular Bergen County restaurants will soon combine forces to deliver a gourmet culinary experience described as “traditional Greek with a modern twist.”

Lefkes Estiatorio in Englewood Cliffs has merged with the team at Syros Taverna in Englewood under Executive Chef Stavros Bariabas.

Stavros, a native of Greece, will create dishes based around authentic flavors and ingredients from the culture. He will be working with the executive chef and owner, Taso Ntoumas.

"Chef Taso wanted to find a team that could execute and deliver the wonders and flavors of Greece in each and every plate," said Charlie Tsakrios, Director of Operations. “He found that in Chef Stavros.”

“It was a chemistry that neither could deny."

Lefkes’ touch-up renovations began Feb. 2 and will conclude Feb. 10, reports say. Prana Marketing & Media Relations

Together, the culinary teams will offer catering services, host special events and create a Mediterranean aesthetic brimming with authentic flavors.

