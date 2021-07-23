Popular Brand Recalls Carrot Products Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

A popular brand is recalling some of its carrot products due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

The president of Bakersfield, California-based Grimmway Farms announced on Thursday, July 22, that the recall was initiated after routine testing.

For a list of products, along with labels, involved in the recall, check the recall notice from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) here.

Grimmway Farms reported that no illnesses have been linked to the products so far, but added that Salmonella can cause serious infections among young children and those with weakened immune systems.

Grimmway Farms said the following products are included in the recall:

Recalled carrot products Grimmway Farms

The company said anyone who has any of the recalled products shouldn't eat them and should discard them.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.