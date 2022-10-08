Contact Us
Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years

Cecilia Levine
Golf ball (file photo)
Golf ball (file photo) Photo Credit: Golfer Pixabay

A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County, NorthJersey.com reports.

A sign was reportedly posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.

Customers are urged to use their rang cards ahead of Sept. 30.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

