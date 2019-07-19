Pompton Lakes Man Wins $1M Playing Lottery

A Pompton Lakes man recently got lucky playing the New Jersey Lottery.

Jesse Kaplan only plays when there is a high jackpot or if a scratch-off game catches his eye. He's only ever won small amounts, but since he's been doing well at work, Kaplan decided to treat himself to some extra scratch-off tickets.

Kaplan stopped at Quick Stop in Ringwood Avenue in Haskell and decided to buy a few of the Lucky Times 50 games.

He scratched them off while he was still in the store.

When a message appearing on the scanner indicated that the ticket couldn’t be processed, Kaplan thought that either something was wrong, or he just won big.

“Oh," the clerk said. "Jackpot!"

Kaplan was in disbelief and told lottery officials he would have been happy with a lot less but is very pleased and grateful for this big win.

He said friends would always ask him what car he would get if he won the lottery, but he said he didn’t need a new car, just some bells and whistles for his current one.

He now plans on making some upgrades to his Jeep and his house.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.