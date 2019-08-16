POLL: Sussex County's New ICE Ballot Question Similar To Another That AG Nixed

The Sussex County Board of Chosen Freeholders unanimously voted to put a question on the ballot similar to the one New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal told them not to: "Should Sussex County aid ICE?" (Story continues below poll).

The board is asking voters to weigh-in on if it should "make county-owned tools, resources, personnel, and real and intellectual property" should be made reasonably available to ICE.

Grewal last month criticized a similar ballot question that would have asked the county sheriff to ignore his "immigrant trust directive," and gave the Freeholder board a deadline to cancel -- which it did, the news outlet said.

Freeholder board members said they are looking to see how voters feel about supporting immigration law as it pertains to criminals specifically, NJ.com reports.

The new ballot question is currently under review by the AG's office.

