Breaking News: Bergen County Jail Corrections Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 7 Others Self-Quarantine
POLL: Should COVID-19 Approach Be More Aggressive In Bergen County Than Rest Of NJ?

Westfield's Garden State Plaza in Paramus.
Westfield's Garden State Plaza in Paramus. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Bergen County Executive James Tedesco has been one step ahead of the rest of the state in the COVID-19 fight since its first confirmed case two weeks ago. On Monday, Tedesco announced a new executive order that would impose a more aggressive action in Bergen than those effected by Gov. Murphy for the rest of the state. Then, on Thursday, Murphy told Tedesco to rescind his order. With the number of cases highest in Bergen County, should the county have its own set of rules?

Should Bergen County be imposing stricter rules than the rest of the state?
Should Bergen County be imposing stricter rules than the rest of the state?

  • Yes, leave it to Tedesco to decide.
    77%
  • No, Murphy should be making the call.
    23%

