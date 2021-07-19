POLL: One In 5 Americans Believes US Government Is Using COVID-19 Vaccine To Microchip Citizens

One in five Americans believes the federal government is using the COVID-19 vaccine to microchip the population, according to a recent poll.

The sharpest divisions between pro- and anti-vaxxers in America, to few people's surprise, are political, the Economist/YouGov poll found.

Nearly 30% of Republican poll respondents – and only 4% of Democrats -- said they aren’t getting vaccinated.

More whites than Black and Hispanic respondents in the Economist/You Gov poll said they reject the vaccine, while more Midwesterners and Southerners came out against vaccination than elsewhere in the country.

In a deeper dig, 90% of those who reject vaccination said they feared possible side effects more than the virus itself. Of that group, 16% said they believe most of the new COVID cases involve the unvaccinated.

At the same time, more than 75% of those vaccinated say they believe that new infections are affecting mostly those who aren’t vaccinated, the poll found.

Here’s another sharp division: A whopping 83% of vaccine rejecters say the dangers of the virus were exaggerated for political reasons, compared with more than 25% of those who were fully vaccinated.

Overall, less than 10% of vaccine rejecters who responded to the poll said they trust Dr. Anthony Fauci. That amount was barely doubled for those who said they trust the Centers for Disease Control.

Pro-vaxxers look sideways at the rejecters. Two-thirds say they don’t believe they anti-vaxxers have good reasons.

Vaccinated Republicans are more likely than vaccinated Democrats to think the rejecters have good reasons for their decisions. More Republicans say they don’t.

HERE’S THE POLL: Why Won’t Americans Get Vaccinated? (The Economist/YouGov)

