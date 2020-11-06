Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Passaic County Theater Apologizes For Use Of Blackface
News

POLL: Most Unemployed New Jerseyans Have Received Benefits -- Have You?

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
More than 1 million jobless claims have been filed in New Jersey since March 15, the largest volume ever for three months, or even a year, in the state. Photo Credit: Pixabay
A chart showing the rising number of unemployment claims in New Jersey since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Photo Credit: NJ Governor's Office (screengrab)

Approximately 94 percent of the state's unemployed citizens have received benefits, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. Have you? Story continues below poll.

Poll
Have you received unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Current Results

Have you received unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic?

  • Yes, all of them
    0%
  • Yes, part of them
    0%
  • No, none of them
    0%

New Jersey has surpassed another grim milestone during the coronavirus outbreak, state officials said.

More than 1 million residents have applied for unemployment benefits between March 15 and June 6, receiving 6.2 billion in jobless payments -- the largest volume in the state's history.

All 70,000 residents who have exhausted their state benefits have qualified for federal pandemic emergency jobless payments, he said.

"It's by far the largest volume of payments... in a year, let alone three months,'' state Labor Department Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said at a Thursday afternoon news briefing. That's more than 11 percent of the state's population of 9.2 million. 

Last week, more than 23,166 New Jerseyans filed for unemployment benefits, the lowest weekly total since mid-March, Asaro-Angelo said. 

Roughly 240,000 who applied for state benefits will not qualify for basic unemployment payments, Asaro-Angelo said, but the state will do everything it can to help those with unpaid claims. 

It's been 100 days since the first positive coronavirus case in New Jersey, Murphy said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.