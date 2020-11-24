Police: Woman Assaults Nurse At Paterson COVID-19 Testing Site

A Paterson woman assaulted a nurse working at a COVID-19 testing site, said city police who arrested her.

The nurse had approached Ayxa Roldan, 19, and asked whether she was ill after spotting her covered in a blanket on line at the testing site off the corner of Madison Avenue and Ellison Street, authorities said.

Roldan said she wasn't, argued with her, then smacked her in the back of the head with an open palm when the nurse turned around, according to the police report.

Responding police charged Roldan with aggravated assault on a healthcare worker and released her pending a court hearing.

The nurse reportedly declined medical attention and continued working.

Protocols at COVID-19 testing sites include testing those who are ill separately to protect healthy people on line from exposure, thereby, reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

City Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said that there's "just no excuse to try and attack a healthcare worker [who's] trying to help someone. They are there to help people, not to hurt them.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.