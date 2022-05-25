Police: Trailer Park Resident, 71, Caught Taking Naked Selfies In Laundry Room

A 71-year-old Moonachie trailer park resident was arrested after a resident found him naked and taking selfies in the laundry room, authorities said.

Officers Scott Lemongello and Daniel Leoncini reviewed surveillance video at the Metropolitan Mobile Home Park and identified the birthday-suited, selfie-snapping suspect as Frank Volpe, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

The officers went to his trailer home and arrested Volpe, who was charged with lewdness and released pending a Municipal Court hearing, the chief said.

The incident came a day after another Moonachie man was seized by borough police who said he broke into the Vanguard Mobile Home Park and took a late-afternoon snooze.

