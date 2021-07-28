Police: Three Kids Found In Paterson Apartment Where Ex-Con Sold Crack

Police found three young children during the raid of a Paterson drug den, authorities said.

Tipsters pointed detectives to a unit at the Congdon Mill Apartments, a converted factory on Van Houten Street between Lou Costello Park and the Passaic River, where they said drugs were being sold, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

A series of subsequent undercover crack buys led to the raid and arrests of ex-con Tymir L. Leary, 32, and Yasmine B. York, 30.

Detectives recovered a small amount of crack and $884 in proceeds from Leary, who records show has served time for robbery, among other offenses, and was wounded in the leg in an August 2019 shooting at 12th Avenue and East 22nd Street.

Leary and York were processed and released on a variety of drug charges, along with child endangerment counts.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency was notified of the presence of the children, two of whom Speziale said are Leary and York’s and the third who is York’s.

