Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

POLICE: Teaneck Woman Possibly DWI Arrested In Connection With Rochelle Park DPW Hit-Run

Cecilia Levine
Rochelle Park police cars
Rochelle Park police cars Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A Teaneck woman suspected of drunk driving was taken into police custody after hitting a landscaping trailer that was pushed into a DPW worker in Rochelle Park, then fleeing the scene with two kids in the car, authorities said.

Sheree Rogers, 33, fled from the Midland School incident in a black Dodge Caravan around 10:35 a.m., but was stoped by Hackensack police a short while later on Summit  and Central avenues, Rochelle Park Det. Sgt. James DePreta said.

The DPW worker was treated at the scene for minor injuries at the scene, DePreta said.

The children in Rogers' car were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution and referred to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, as the driver may be responsible for additional hit and run collisions, additional charges are possible, DePreta said.

