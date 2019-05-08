Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Police: TCNJ Student Charged With Homicide After Stabbing Roommate

Cecilia Levine
The College of New Jersey
The College of New Jersey Photo Credit: TCNJ Facebook

A College of New Jersey student was on a leave of absence when he stabbed his roommate during an off-campus fight over the weekend in what police are calling an attempted homicide.

Joseph T. Walsh, 21 of Hazlet, was charged with unlawful weapon possession, terroristic threats, aggravated assault and more following last Sunday morning's incident in Ewing, Chief John P. Stemler III said.

Police responded to the unit block of Crescent Avenue around 6:50 a.m., after a 9-1-1 caller reported a man with stab wounds banging on their door for help, Stemler said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and Walsh was turned over to the Mercer County Correction Department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Ewing Police at (609) 882-1313.

