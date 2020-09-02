Police Sink 300-Person South Jersey Pool Party

South Jersey police sank a huge "for-profit" pool party that snubbed the state's COVID-19 restrictions Sunday.

The rowdy, backyard Sicklerville party featuring an in-ground pool attracted about 300 people. But it also came with a price -- a cover charge of $100 to $150 apiece -- and a risk of contracting coronavirus, according to Gloucester Township police.

Homeowner Lionel Mincey, 56, of Jarvis Road was charged with maintaining a nuisance, a disorderly persons offense and issued summonses for noise, littering and zoning violations, police said.

Twenty-five parking tickets were issued and police made at least five traffic stops, they said. A bouncer told arriving patrol officers that it was a "family party."

The front yard was strewn with broken bottles and other litter, police said.

Outdoor parties in New Jersey are capped at 500 people but require social distancing.

No one wore masks or social-distanced, police said, violating of Gov. Phil Murphy's order to curb he spread of coronavirus.

Mincey faces additional charges, police said, with referrals made to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Camden County Health Department, New Jersey Alcoholic Beverage Control, state Division of Taxation and IRS.

Earlier this summer, New Jersey police broke up similar large parties in Alpine, Howell and Jackson Township.

