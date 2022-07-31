Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Male DPW Worker

A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said.

Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there.

The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- parked, got out and grabbed the worker by the arm, trying to pull him into his car, they said.

The DPW worker told police that he shook loose and retreated to his truck, but CardozaRivera opened the door and climbed in.

The worker bolted out the driver's side and made it to freedom, then called police.

Responding officers found CardozaRivera standing on a borough resident's porch several blocks away, Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

They took CardozaRivera to headquarters, where he threw a cup of water at an officer, the chief said.

CardozaRivera remained held in the Bergen County Jail this weekend awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack in connection with Thursday's incident.

He's charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, luring, burglary (for entering the truck) and simple assault.

