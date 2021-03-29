Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
News

Police Seize Glen Rock High School Senior For Racial, Gender Bias On Instagram, Zoom

Jerry DeMarco
Glen Rock HS, PD
Glen Rock HS, PD Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Detectives were investigating racially biased Instagram posts by a Glen Rock High School student when the teenage bigot struck again, this time targeting another classmate over gender identity on Zoom, authorities said.

Detectives were a month into their investigation of racial bias when administrators at the high school showed them “questionable comments” entered during a school Zoom session, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The comment “appeared to target another student over their gender identity,” the chief said Monday.

Using information provided by the teenage victims and the school’s IT department, Detective Sgt. Jim Calaski and Detective Lucas Doney identified the IP addresses.

They secured a court order, obtained the subscriber’s information and took a 17-year-old senior into custody, Ackermann said.

The detectives signed delinquency complaints against the boy, whose name was withheld because of his age, before releasing him to his father’s custody, the chief said.

The boy will answer bias intimidation and harassment charges behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

