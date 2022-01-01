Police Search For Arsonists Who Damaged Famous Key West Landmark

Police were searching for two arsonists who burned the iconic Southernmost Point buoy in Key West before dawn on New Year's Day.

Video from a local marketing company shows the pair sitting next to the buoy, taking cellphone photos and then setting fire to a Christmas tree in front of the 4-ton cement monument that marks the southernmost point in the continental United States, 90 miles from Havana, Cuba, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fire left an enormous burn mark on the red, yellow, black and white landmark.

SEE: Southernmost Point Webcam

Sure enough, tourists continued to take photos in front of the charred monument throughout New Year's Day.

Key West police didn't provide any descriptions of the arsonists but did ask that anyone with information that could help identify them to contact the department at (305) 809-1000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.