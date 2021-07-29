Police: Saddle River Chief Nabs Fleeing Paramus Home Depot Shoplifter Who Struck Security Guard

A man who fled a Home Depot in Paramus after assaulting a female security guard was stopped by a local police chief on Route 17 moments later, authorities said.

Sheffield C. Brown, 53, of Brooklyn had stolen $1,300 worth of tools and other assorted items when the guard tried to stop him from leaving early Wednesday afternoon, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Brown then "assaulted the guard and fled in a U-Haul truck onto Route 17 north," Ehrenberg said.

Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff was among the officers from area departments who heard the stop-and-hold alert.

Then he spotted the truck.

Cosgriff stopped the vehicle and was quickly joined by other officers.

Brown complied "and it was pretty uneventful from there," he said.

Paramus police took custody of Brown, charged him with theft and assault and released him pending a court appearance under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, Ehrenberg said.

