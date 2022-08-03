Police: Route 46 Gas Station Robbery Involved Two Customers

UPDATE: Police said a man robbed another after both arrived at a Route 46 gas station together.

Little Falls officers and detectives responded to the Valero station after the victim phoned in a reported robbery shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Detective Lt. Rober Prall said.

They "determined that the incident occurred between two men who arrived together at the gas station to buy fuel," Prall said.

A previous report said the gas station had been robbed when it hadn't, the lieutenant said.

The actual incident, which he didn't describe in any detail, occurred in the parking lot, Prall said, and "no employees of the business were involved."

"The identity of the suspect is known and criminal complaints are forthcoming," he said. "Again, this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public."

