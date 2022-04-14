Police: Rochelle Park Officer Seizes 100 Ecstasy Pills From Hackensack Driver With History

A Rochelle Park police officer found a Hackensack driver with a criminal history carrying 100 Ecstasy pills in a shoulder bag during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Officer Chris Kiszka stopped the Volkswagen sedan on Passaic Street because it was missing a front license plate and had heavily tinted windows, Lt. James DePreta said.

“Nervous behavior” by Jason Pollard, 37, prompted Kiszka to request – and receive – consent to search the bag, DePreta said.

Pollard has a criminal history stretching back more than 15 years, nearly all for minor drug or arrears arrests.

He was charged this time with drug possession with the intent to distribute it, failing to hand over drugs to police and possession of drug paraphernalia and then sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A Superior Court judge in Hackensack ordered his release, pending further court action, on Tuesday, April 12, less than 24 hours after the arrest, records show.

