Police: Robber Assaults Bergenfield T-Mobile Store Employee, Flees With iPhone

A robber assaulted a T-Mobile store employee in Bergenfield before fleeing with an iPhone 13, authorities said.

The robber was black, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a medical mask, when he entered the South Washington Avenue store off Main Street at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Police Lt. William Duran said.

He grabbed the phone, assaulted the employee and fled to a waiting blue sedan with two occupants, the lieutenant said.

The victim, who sustained minor injuries, refused medical attention, he said.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has security video or information that could help identify the vehicle, the robber or his accomplices is asked to call Bergenfield police: (201) 387-4000.

