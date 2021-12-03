Police: Ridgefield Park Pedestrian, 79, Struck Killed By Westwood Driver

A 79-year-old Ridgefield Park pedestrian who was struck by a van while in a crosswalk Friday died of her injuries, authorities said.

The 67-year-old Ford van driver from Westwood made a left into Sima Nightingale at the corner of Main and Mount Vernon streets shortly after 9:30 a.m., Police Lt. Art Jensen said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and rushed into surgery but succumbed to her injuries, Jensen said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was consulted with no criminal charges brought. The driver, Christos Athanasopoulo, was released at the scene with traffic summonses pending, Jensen said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.