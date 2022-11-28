Police: Pickup Driver Causes Route 17 Pileup, Female Occupant Extricated

A pickup driver was charged with causing a chain-reaction crash that jammed Route 17 for nearly an hour and sent a woman to the hospital after firefighters freed her from the wreckage.

The victim was in one of three vehicles stopped for a light on the highway's northbound side near Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights when a Ford F550 driven by a Belleville man rammed into her Toyota Prius around 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Police Sgt. John Behr said.

Wood-Ridge firefighters joined their Hasbrouck Heights colleagues, along with ambulance crews from Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center, the sergeant said.

Police issued a summons to the pickup driver, Behr said, adding that Courthouse Towing removed three of the damaged vehicles.

Wood-Ridge police assisted with traffic and the road was reopened around noon.

